Saturday, July 4, 2020 – Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika, has asked the Kalenjin electorate to punish all MPs who are not supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

In Rift Valley, Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, Ainabkhoi MP, William Chepkut and Moiben MP, Silas Tiren, are among MPs who are opposed to Ruto’s bid in 2022.

Speaking in a funeral in Nandi, Kihika urged the community to ensure that the four MPs are not re-elected in 2022 for trying to betray the community.

The fearless Senator also asked the locals why the rest of the country should be behind Ruto’s Presidential bid when leaders in his own backyard are undermining him.

Kihika is among Jubilee Senators who are campaigning for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST