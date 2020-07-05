Saturday, 04 July 2020 – Despite the rising number of Covid19 cases in the country, some Kenyans who have thrown caution to the wind and gone back to their normal lives.

Some claim that the Government has blown this pandemic out of proportion because they have not been directly affected or seen a close family member get infected

To put things into perspective, a medic at one of the top hospitals in Nairobi has revealed that they are admitting very sick Covid19 patients and that all ICU beds are occupied.

This comes after the Ministry of Health announced the highest number of new Covid19 cases with 389 people testing positive from 4,829 samples in a single day.







