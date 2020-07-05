Saturday, 04 July 2020 – Fast rising city socialite and flesh peddler, Sherlyne Anyango, who quit her job at Citizen TV where she worked in the Production Department to join the lucrative thigh vending business, has relocated to a more spacious house.

As some of you are spending sleepless nights wondering where you will get money to pay rent, Sherlyne has just relocated to a lavish house in the leafy suburbs.

The well-furnished house even has some guest rooms.

It seems like flesh peddling is so lucrative in Kenya these days.

Here are the videos that she shared flaunting her new house.

