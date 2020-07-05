Saturday, July 4, 2020 – Seasoned TV reporter, Sharon Barang’a, is among the seasoned journalists who have been rendered jobless after Nation Media Group carried out a ruthless massive lay off exercise.

Despite Sharon Barang’a being one of the top talents at NTV, she was axed from the Aga Khan owned TV station, which is trying to cut costs.

Barang’a took to twitter and emotionally revealed that she has lost her dad and job in one month.

The cool and reserved TV reporter thanked all those who have been sending her encouraging messages and praying for her, adding that despite going through one of the most difficult moments in her life, she will not lose hope.

‘I have lost my dad and job in one month. It’s well. I am hanging there. Thank you for the calls, messages and prayers,’ she tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST