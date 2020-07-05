Saturday, July 4, 2020 – Losing your job in itself is devastating but getting sacked during a pandemic and then losing your father can be crushing.

That is the heart-breaking situation award winning journalist, Sharon Barang’a, has found herself in.

Ms. Barang’a was among several journalists sacked by Nation Media Group’s NTV on Friday July 3rd.

Taking to twitter, she revealed that she is ‘hanging in there’ and thanked Kenyans for their prayers.

“I have lost my dad & job in one month…it is well.”

“I am hanging in there. Thank you all for the calls, msgs & prayers,” reads Sharon Barang’a’s tweet.

The Aga Khan owned media house has laid off over 100 employees over dwindling revenues due to the Covid19 pandemic.







