Saturday July 4, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Tuesday, June 30, signed into law the Finance Bill 2020 which dropped the 20% excise duty imposed on betting firms by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i in November 2019.

However, the Government soon realised that they were shortchanged into amending the betting law on firms imposed by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

In retaliation, Matiang’i, alongside his Treasury colleague, Ukur Yattani, announced plans to reintroduce it in Parliament six months later.

The amendment of the law caused an upset in Government and the first casualty of the change was the MP who allegedly sneaked in the amendment despite being warned by Yattani.

Kipkellion East MP, Joseph Limo, was kicked out as the National Assembly Finance Committee Chairperson for overseeing the change which saw the 20% excise duty levied on betting firms scrapped.

Limo, a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, was de-whipped having narrowly survived Jubilee’s purge against politicians aligned with Ruto.

Speaking yesterday, Matiang’i said that the law on betting firms will be reintroduced because Kenyatta was adamant.

“All of you need to understand that this is something we made a decision on and our President has publicly expressed his thoughts on it and also lead from the frontline.”

“We are not going back on our decision,” Matiang’i proclaimed.

He further vouched for sanity because betting had almost destroyed families and children.

“We cannot allow criminals and money launderers from abroad to mess with our country,” he affirmed.

