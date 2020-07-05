Saturday July 4, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has dismissed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s move to sign post-election cooperation deals with political rejects, among them former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Gideon Moi and Isaac Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Speaking at a burial ceremony in Nandi County yesterday, Ruto said that the deals being struck by Uhuru were part of a wider and elaborate plan to thwart his presidential bid in 2022.

However, he noted that they will not stop him from ascending to power in 2022, saying his match to State House was unstoppable.

Ruto said the regroupings being witnessed in Jubilee Party was a clear demonstration that he was a formidable force to reckon with.

He promised Uhuru and his mandarins a titanic battle come 2022.

“When you see them coming together because they want to stop me, It means I am not a weak candidate, just pray for me and you will see.”

“They will be shocked,” said Ruto.

The relationship between the DP and President Uhuru Kenyatta has been deteriorating every single day with the Head of State pulling a series of masterstroke purges on his deputy’s allies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST