Saturday, July 4, 2020 – Siaya Senator and James Orengo is a proud father after his son, Bob Orengo, was admitted to the bar on Friday, July 3rd.

Bob was among 96 new advocates admitted to the bar by Chief Justice David Maraga at the Supreme Court.

The Orengo family now boasts of three lawyers from the father, mother and now son.

His mum, Betty Murungi, who is an accomplished lawyer in her own right took to twitter to congratulate Bob for the achievement.

She wrote:

“Congratulations @Boborengo on your admission to the Bar!

@orengo_james @ohayojames @RosejoyMuchiri @DeeMboriNgacha @LilianOhayo. All glory to God”

On his part, Orengo simply wrote:

“My boy. A proud and consequential moment!”

ODM leader, Raila Odinga, who is a close friend of the Orengos also congratulated him stating that he knew he was destined for greatness.

“Bobby, from the first day of our encounter when you were a baby, I knew that you were destined for greatness. I am happy that my dreams are coming to pass. Congratulations.” Raila said.









