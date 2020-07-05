Saturday, July 4, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans of goodwill to pray for him as he seeks to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Uhuru, who is in his second and final term, is expected to go home in 2022.

Ruto was speaking on Friday and stated that the current political alignments in Kenya will not diminish his bid to be the President of Kenya come 2022.

Instead, he asked Kenyans to pray for him as he completes his second term as the Deputy President

“If you see them coming together because of me, it is because I am not a weak candidate, pray for me,” he told the mourners.

“Even though there are many challenges in political parties and the country as a whole, all of us need to know that we can only succeed if we work together.”

The Deputy President also urged Kenyans not to be involved in politics that can spark animosity and conflict among them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST