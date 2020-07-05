Saturday, 04 July 2020 – Popular comedian, Zainabu Zeddy, has exposed more rot at the Churchill Show, days after exposing creative director, Victor Ber, who has made many comedians sink into depression after frustrating them.

Zeddy revealed that the show’s director, J-Blessing, is no different from Victor Ber.

She narrated how J-Blessing treats comedians like trash and sabotages them.

According to Zeddy, J-Blessing is the one who made David The Student quit comedy after he started frustrating him when he suspected that he (David) was hitting on one of his girlfriends.

She further disclosed that the renowned video producer, who directs Churchill Show, is proud and arrogant and always despises junior staff who report to him.

Here’s a full post by Zeddy exposing more rot at Churchill Show while disclosing how Jlessing mistreats comedians and junior staff.

****

Tukieendelea allegedly

I know I might never be on Churchill show stage because of this but my heart will finally be in peace.

So unto jblessing our able super director huyu msee wacha tu

He is a self-centered selfish human so on for him if he doesn’t like you he will not record your show good example is David the student ,he ones suspected Davy liked one of his girls Davy never made it on tv, yes he was in the program ones he gets on stage blessing walks out of the gallery, mujiulize davy alienda and why did he quit comedy yet he was one of the most funny guys ever,butita,Akuku danger just mention a few

So there was this day we had a sponsored ad which was scripted as a prank and I was the main act ,just because blessing was not involved he edited it to make me look gross I trended all over in a bad way yet the script was not mine

Jblessing calls shots in the show yet he is a director not content creator ,he will decide who airs depending on his feelings,last year in one of the roads he almost sabotaged the show just because his PA was not paid for the flight ,he didn’t show up and even incited some cameramen not to come, the show was directed by Technical team,allegedly ni kama alimobilise watu waongelee show vibaya na wengine waseme ‘we miss blessin in the show,he left Churchill show and returned this year ,huyu pia amefutwa mara mob akirudi ,anytime he returns kila comedian hujaa maji kwa tumbo coz you dont know when his feelings will decide he is not recording you ,also akirudi allegedly yeye hufuta camera Men wote anasema wenye atawork nao kama hakupendi anatafuta tu vile utafutwa.

Si na ubaya lakini huko Churchill show manze tumejionea haki, for hotels he decides which 5 star he will sleep hata mahali mdosi halali if not he will not come ,he treats camera men like trash because they report to him ,he wants to be adored,yeye huwork na feelings.Na usisahau reportedly huyu time wanjiku alitoka show yeye ndio alienda kudirect show yake ile ilikataliwa citizen juu haikumeet standards.sijasoma saana but hope hako kakizunguu ka dongomothi kataelewekwa, thanks to Churchill kunilipia shule.to summarise,this man can’t coexist, full of ego,pride and hateful

