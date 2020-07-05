Sunday July 5, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked Kenyans of goodwill to pray for Senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Susan Kihika (Nakuru) and Prof Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi) because they lost their Senate jobs for campaigning for his presidency in 2022.

Speaking at his Sugoi home in Uasin-Gishu County, where he hosted church leaders on Saturday, the DP said “prayers are needed to restore political normalcy in Kenya”.

“Initially, we were only talking about ethnic division in Kenya.”

“Today, a new form of rift has emerged — political division.”

“In the recent past, we have seen several elected and nominated leaders being ousted from positions in Parliament, and are also being fought on several fronts simply because they are affiliated to Deputy President William Ruto,” Ruto said.

“I urge you to pray for these people who are intolerant of others’ opinions to be accommodating.”

“Those affected, should know that despite the challenges they are facing, we still need to live harmoniously as citizens of one nation.”

“When we are patient, and believe in God, then He will allow us to engage in politics that is free of division and tribalism,” Ruto added

The DP’s remarks come after he was criticised for keeping silent as his foot soldiers in both Houses of Parliament were being cut down to size by President Uhuru Kenyatta-led ‘Kieleweke’ team.

So far, the DP’s lieutenants in the Senate and the National Assembly have been ousted from their lucrative posts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST