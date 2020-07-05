Saturday July 4, 2020 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has dismissed claims that President Uhuru Kenyatta has approached him over a looming Cabinet reshuffle.

In an interview with a local daily on Saturday, Mudavadi said that the President has not approached him nor has he asked him to present names from his side for inclusion in the proposed expanded Cabinet.

“President Kenyatta is my friend but he has not spoken to me about such an arrangement.”

“In any event, all the critical and strategic public appointments have already been filled,” Mudavadi said.

The ANC boss further said that plans for the expansion of Cabinet, to create an all-inclusive team two years to the next General Elections, amounts to a political ‘gimmick’

“Our battered economy badly needs fixing.”

“The Government should be addressing public debt by engaging in negotiations to seek the rescheduling of the debts,”

“Our economy has been battered by the growing public debt and it could take up to five years to fix it and turn around the situation,” Mudavadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST