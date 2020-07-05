Saturday July 4, 2020 – Kitui Governor, Charity Ngilu, is currently swimming in muddy waters after a Senate watchdog committee invited the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate procurement irregularities at the County.

This comes at a time the County’s MCAs are angling to impeach her over alleged abuse of office and gross violation of the Constitution.

On Friday, the Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee invited the anti-graft agency after an audit report revealed systematic violation of the procurement laws and processes in the Ngilu- led administration.

Appearing before the watchdog committee, Ngilu was hard pressed to explain why her administration violated procurement laws and processes in the awarding of more than Sh150 million worth of contracts.

According to the 2017-18 audit report by former Auditor General Edward Ouko, the expenditures of the Kitui County executive were phony and the County violated laws and processes in the awarding of tenders.

Corruption has always followed Ngilu to every position she held.

It was a mess at the Ministry of Lands the last time she was there.

She is adept at endearing herself to the powers that be but she may be running out of luck.

Kenyans hope EACC officials will stop theatrics and investigate this Governor who is a patented looter of public money.

The Kenyan DAILY POST