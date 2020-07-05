Saturday July 4, 2020 – As Covid19 cases continue to rise exponentially in the country, a number of medics have complained about the lack of Intensive Care Unit beds at Kenyatta University Hospital, Nairobi and Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi.

The facilities, according to multiple sources, are fast getting overwhelmed with critically ill patients that need admission, forcing hospitals to set aside other rooms for the patients.

A source that claims to work at the Aga Khan Hospital but not authorised to speak to the media revealed that all the five Covid19 ICU beds are full while Nairobi Hospital, with eight beds, now only has three left.

The Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral, and Research Hospital, with a 24 bed capacity, can only admit eight patients at once because of the patient-nurse ratio.

“We have 24 Covid19 ICU beds but we can only admit eight because of the few staff that we have.”

“The patients in the critical unit depend on nurses for survival, so we cannot admit more,” Irene Wahome, the ICU Manager told journalists on Saturday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST