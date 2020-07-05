Saturday, July 4, 2020 – The Kenya Film Classification Board CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, has recalled the day he was fired from Nation Media Group (NMG) to encourage journalists who have just been laid off from the Aga Khan owned media house.

“In February 2002 a letter was dropped at my desk at the 3rd fl, Nation Centre. It was a summary dismissal.

“My 9 years at the NMG had come to an abrupt & painful end. I walked out with nothing but faith. Today I am glad they sacked me. May God be with all those who have been fired” tweeted Ezekiel Mutua.

In a past interview, Mutua revealed that he was sacked after he wrote a letter to His Highness the Aga Khan and the NMG board over poor pay of journalists and corruption in the media

“I was sacked at NMG in 2002 (summary dismissal) after I differed with the NMG management.”

“The bone of contention was a letter I had written to His Highness the Aga Khan and the NMG board over poor pay of journalists and corruption in the media.”

“I was the Secretary General of the Kenya Union of Journalists but the management was treating me like a mere employee and threatening me with a sack.”

“When I left Nation Centre in February 2002 many journalists celebrated. Few said a word in my defense. Many were used by media owners to tarnish my name.”

“Ever since the media has tried to destroy me at every turn but God has protected me”

