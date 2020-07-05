Saturday, July 4, 2020 – A young man is under police arrest after he was caught red handed stealing female underwears and bras in Nairobi.

The arrest came after women from Nyayo Highrise Estate in Nairobi complained that someone has been stealing their innerwears and bras from cloth lines.

Police, acting on a tip-off, set a trap for the suspect and caught him red handed unhanging the innerwears.

It’s not clear whether the young man has been doing that to quench his fetish or he was taking the innerwears to a witchdoctor or even selling them in the streets.

See a photo of the underwear and bra thief cooling his heels in a police station.





The Kenyan DAILY POST