Sunday, July 5, 2020 – University of Nairobi don, Prof Herman Manyora, has claimed that though Deputy President William Ruto is a political heavyweight in Kenya, he cannot match the political maneuvers of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his newfound political brother, Raila Odinga.

In his latest observation, Manyora said that the political landscape in the country had shifted greatly in favour of Uhuru and Raila.

Manyora pointed out that both the Coast and Western are among vote-rich regions where Ruto had lost ground to Uhuru and Raila.

“Look at the Coast where the handshake has the backing of people like Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Kilifi’s Amason Kingi.”

“Who is Ruto left with?”

“Is it Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa?”

“What about Western where Raila and Uhuru are supported by COTU boss Francis Atwoli, Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Senator Cleophas Malala and Devolution CS Eugine Wamalwa.”

“Who is Ruto left with?”

“Boni Khalwale, MPs Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Ben Washiali (Mumias East).”

“Can they really match the combined effort of the handshake team?” He posed.

However, according to Manyora, the DP could easily overturn the tables because he had already constituted a team to strategize his path to State House.

