Saturday July 4, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto broke his silence on the Jubilee purge that is led by President Uhuru Kenyatta which has greatly reduced his influence in the National Assembly and Senate.

Speaking during a burial in Nandi County on Friday, Ruto noted that the reorganization and regrouping will not dampen his bid to become President in 2022.

He asked Kenyans to pray for him as he completes his second term as Deputy President.

“If you see them coming together because of me, it is because I am not a weak candidate, pray for me,” he told the mourners.

“Even though there are many challenges in political parties and the country as a whole, all of us need to know that we can only succeed if we work together.

He urged locals not to be drawn into politics that brew animosity and conflict between them.

Aldai MP, Cornelius Serem, vowed that no amount of intimidation can distract them from their 2022 goal.

“After the purge in Jubilee, we have decided that you are either with us or you dine with the opponents,” he declared.

Jubilee Deputy Secretary-General, Caleb Kositany, who also accompanied Ruto poked holes into the ruling party.

He reiterated that funds were being mismanaged by the management of the party and money which was supposed to cater for grassroot offices was squandered.

“If Uasin Gishu, home of the deputy party leader of Jubilee, has no party office, how are the funds that we contribute monthly and other donations spent?” he questioned.

He asked the alleged opposers of the DP to field their own preferred candidate to challenge Ruto.

