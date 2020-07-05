Saturday, July 4, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 389 new Covid19 cases – the highest number recorded in a single day in the country since the first case in March.

This brings the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Kenya to 7,577.

In a statement to news rooms, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the positive cases were detected from 4829 samples.

“Today, we have registered the highest number of positive cases, with 389 people testing positive from 4,829 samples tested in the last 24 hours” said Kagwe.

At the same time, five more patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the number of fatalities to 159.

On the bright side, 88 patients have recovered bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,236.

The new positive cases are spread as follows – Nairobi 248, Kajiado 36, Kiambu 27, Mombasa 23, Busia 17, Machakos 10, Migori 9, Kitui 6, Makueni 3, Uasin Gishu 3, Nakuru 2, Kilifi 2, Garissa 1, Muranga 1, and Narok 1 case.

The cases in Nairobi are distributed as follows – Dagoretti North 55, Kibra 40, Langata 33, Ruaraka 17, Westlands 14, Embakasi East 13, Makadara 13, Roysambu, 11, Embakasi South & Kasarani 8 cases each, Mathare, Starehe, Embakasi Central, and Embakasi West, 7, cases each, Embakasi North 5, & Kamukunji 3.

