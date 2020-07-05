Saturday, July 4, 2020 – Controversial singer cum businesswoman, Esther Akoth alias Akothee, has excited netizens after she narrated how she was nearly killed by ‘Mtawapa women’ over a sponsor.

The mother of five who doesn’t mind washing her dirty linen in public, opened up on how she met the father of her fourth born child, Prince Ojwang.

The self-declared president of single mothers revealed that Ojwang’s father whom she refers to as Markus was a hot cake among Mtwapa women but she managed to have him impregnate her

Akothee shared a photo of Mr. Markus holding a young Ojwang and wrote.

REASONS I CAN’T SETTLEMENT, I STILL LOVE ALL MY BABY DADDIES EQUALLY 💋💋, IF YOU ARE COMING ON BOARD JUDT KNOW THRY ARE IN MY HEART 💪❤

But dis my baby daddy was someting, eee

Mtwapa women almost left wid my kidney for dis man, Now that he dint Mary any of us 😂😂, who carried him home 😂😂😂😂, Markus was for sure , a sure bet 😂😂😂😂, visited Kenya for 11 years ,I met him the 13th year ,and boom ,the baby was born 😂😂😂, Akoth kalkiuleta makalo chuo 😂😂😂, some women swor that the baby was not his 😂😂, they knew him too much ,😂😂😂, my friend , I don’t do shakara ,when I decide to get pregnant for you ,it is you , no need to frog match me for DNA . Na my Stingo be digital camera , I capture and produce the original copy 😂😂, I give you negative and keep my hard copy , papa Ojwang my heart beat , it is me and you ,we shall die tugeza , our son is 11. Years today ,I miss our drama ,please let’s start again ,since korona ,I am too quite 😂😂, I need some stress.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.