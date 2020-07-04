Saturday, July 4, 2020 – Arsenal travel to Molineux Stadium today to face off with fellow European hopefuls Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

Wolves have registered three victories and three clean sheets since the restart of the English top flight keeping their aspirations of qualifying for the Champions League well and truly alive.

However, the visit of the Gunners represents the most challenging task that Santo’s men have faced after the lockdown. Go here>>>

Mikel Arteta’s charges have been showing signs of improvement of late after easing past Southampton and relegation threatened Norwich in the last two league games.

Nevertheless, Wolves has often proved to be a tricky opponent for the Gunners given that this reverse fixture, Nuno’s side thumped Arsenal 3-1.

Prediction: Wolves 2:2

This is a match with a lot at stake and given that both clubs are in fine form, we cannot pick a winner for this one and are backing a high-scoring draw

See more tips below and play responsibly. Go here>>>

BY1 (16:00) BATE v Energetik -1

EPL (17:00) Leicester v Crystal Palace -1

EPL (17:00) Man United v Bournemouth -1

ENC (17:00) Blackburn v Leeds -2

ENC (17:00) Brentford v Wigan -1 Go here>>>

ENC (17:00) Fulham v Birmingham City -1

ES1 (18:00) Celta Vigo v Real Betis -1x

IT1 (18:45) Juventus v Torino -1

EPL (19:30) Wolves v Arsenal –GG

CH1 (FC Basel v Xamax -1

IT1 (20:30) Saassuolo v Lecce -1 Go here>>>

DEC (21:00) Bayer Leverkusen v Bayern Munich -2

EPL (22:00) Chelsea v Watford -1

PT1 (23:15) Benfica v Boavista- 1

PT1 (23:30) Sporting Braga v Aves-1

GOOD LUCK and Go here>>>