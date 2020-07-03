www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday July 3, 2020 – Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is seeking Chinese help to stick to power when his term ends in 2022.

Speaking yesterday at the funeral of three people reportedly killed by police in Nandi County, Ngunjiri claimed that Kenyatta was hell-bent on staying in power despite stating several times that he will retire in 2022.

The vocal legislator added that the President was benchmarking from China, famous for Communism and had once sent several Jubilee Party members to study the Chinese system of Government.

“They ferried Jubilee members to benchmark in China.”

“What are they studying from China which does not support democracy?”

“They have allowed the Chinese to settle in Kenya with an eye on implementing Communism,” stated Ngunjiri.

He further claimed that China was out to colonise Kenya by asserting its authority in the country both economically and politically.

Ngujiri went on to urge Kenyatta to support Ruto as he had earlier promised.

“They want Kenya to be like China and South Africa where a Chairman of a party has more powers than the President.”

“That is what Uhuru is chasing after.”

“Let him not lie to you that he is contented with the Presidency.”

“He is not and that is the truth,” Ngunjiri proclaimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST