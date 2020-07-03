www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday July 3, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a stern warning to chiefs over an increase in cases of early pregnancy in the country.

Speaking on Thursday at the KICC in Nairobi, at the close of a two-day training workshop on Kazi Mtaani for Regional and County Commissioners, Uhuru said there will be hell on earth for those who have impregnated minors across the country.

The Head of State noted that area Chiefs will be answerable on how school-going children were defiled under their watch.

“You as the area Chief will have to answer, where were you when all this was happening?” The president asked.

At the same time, he warned that those responsible for impregnating minors will face the full wrath of the law once DNA results were out.

“People must be disciplined, how do we allow people to go around impregnating young girls, and we do not say anything?”

“We are going to wait for the DNA and those people will pay,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST