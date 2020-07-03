www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday July 3, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has consolidated and unveiled a 16-member team that will spearhead his 2022 election campaign as he prepares himself for a battle with President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.

Among those in Ruto’s dream team are Raila’s former aide, Caroli Omondi, former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama and his Kakamega counterpart, Boni Khalwale.

The team of advisers and strategists has been tasked with ensuring Ruto defeats the looming BBI referendum as well as beats Raila in 2022 to become the 5th President of Kenya.

Here is the full list of men and women the DP has tasked to carry him to State come 2022;-

1. Caroli Omondi, Raila’s former chief of staff in the Grand Coalition Government and will be Ruto’s adviser

2. Boni Khalwale, former Kakamega Senator and Ruto’s strategist

3. Omar Hassan, former Mombasa Senator and Ruto’s strategist

4. Johnston Muthama, former Machakos Senator and Ruto’s strategist

5. Korir Sing’oei, the head of Law and Policy at Ruto’s Harambee Annex Office and will handle legal matters

6. Geoffrey Kaituko, former Turkana County Assembly Speaker will handle Health.

7. Augustine Cheruiyot will handle Agriculture and Food Security.

8. David Mugony and Ruto’s Director of Communication Emmanuel Talam will handle Communication

9. Dennis Itumbi will be part of the Communication team, however, he will handle the Youth for Ruto

10. Anthony Kibagendi, currently the Secretary for Youth Affairs in DP’s office, will handle Youths together with Itumbi

11. Beverly Moss, Secretary, Conflict Management and Peace Building in the DP’s office

12. Rebecca Tongei, conflict

13. Davis Chirchir, former CS will spearhead the technical advisory team for the DP

14. University dons, rights activists, lawyers and private advisors

The team will reportedly unveil a manifesto and campaign strategy for 2022 which will be pushed by DP Ruto’s allies in Government and Parliament.

The Kenyan DAILY POST