Friday July 3, 2020 – Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, has dared President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire Deputy President William Ruto’s allies from Cabinet in the looming Cabinet reshuffle, arguing that Kenyatta had betrayed Ruto.

Speaking at the funeral of victims of police brutality in Nandi yesterday, Sudi declared Uhuru as the sole enemy of the Kalenjin people.

“I know our enemy and it is Uhuru who lied to us that he will support Ruto.”

“He stated that Mt Kenya will support Ruto and that he and his family will vote for him.”

“That changed down the line and now Mt. Kenya will vote for Ruto as opposed to Kenyatta doing so.”

“This country will heal on the day leaders will stop being treacherous,” Sudi declared.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, who alleged that Kenyatta was out to clip Ruto’s powers.

According to Ngunjiri, Uhuru was pushing Isaac Ruto to represent the Kalenjins in Government, similar to Raila Odinga with the Luo community and Joho with the Coastal people at the detriment of the DP.

But according to Ngunjiri, the DP was focused on uniting and representing Kenya.

“They have surprised the Judiciary, Parliament and Executive.”

“When the Executive speaks you have to listen.”

“They are now targeting Ruto.”

“Let them take his property but not his soul.”

“I speak the truth and I am not afraid of dying.”

“Ruto is safe and he prays for you all,” Ngunjiri stated.

Soy MP and Jubilee Secretary-General, Caleb Kositany, added that political leaders who travelled to the burial were frustrated because they were denied air clearance and had to travel by road.

Kositany, who is facing a looming ouster from Jubilee, revealed that Ruto will rally the people to endorse and vote him into State House as opposed to being endorsed by a political leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST