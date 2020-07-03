www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday July 3, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has finally bagged ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s former aide, Caroli Omondi.

This is as he consolidated and unveiled a 16-member team that will spearhead his 2022 election campaign as he prepares himself for a battle with the Building Bridges Initiative team under President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

By securing the support of Caroli Omondi, Ruto’s match to State House is now unstoppable because Caroli comes with a wealth of secrets about Raila.

Other advisors that will propel the DP to State House are former Senators Boni Khalwale (Kakamega), Omar Hassan (Mombasa), and Johnson Muthama (Machakos) who exited Kalonzo’s Wiper Party among others.

“We are going to outwit our opponents once the country is reopened,” Khalwale stated yesterday.

Muthama will reportedly lead ex-elected leaders aligned to Ruto.

“There are only two teams competing for the presidency.”

“One is with Uhuru, Raila and Gideon Moi and the other with Ruto and Kenyans,” Muthama stated.

He argued that mass support from Kenyans will carry the day.

“As a nation, we need to rethink our position in many matters,” Hassan Omar, ex-Mombasa Senator, stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST