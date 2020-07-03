www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday, July 3, 2020 – Bootylicious Kenyan socialite, Corazon Kwamboka, has announced pregnancy with a beautiful baby bump photo.

The curvy Kisii lass went on to state that she is looking forward to be a mom after struggling with endometriosis.

“If someone told me January last year that I’d be feeling you kick deep in my belly at the sound of your father’s voice, I’d most definitely think they were deranged! Endometriosis had crippled my dreams of birthing a child.”

“But here we are. A pleasant and welcomed surprise. I can’t wait to meet you. Hold you and teach you EVERYTHING I know,” read part of her post.

At the same time, Corazon, who is also an advocate of the High Court, gushed over the guy responsible for the pregnancy.

While she didn’t disclose his identity, we are reliably informed that fitness trainer, Frank Kiarie alias Frank Just Gym It is the guy who planted the live seed.

Frank and Corazon hooked up after the former broke up with her long time YouTuber girlfriend and baby mama, Maureen Waititu.

“To the baby’s father; I couldn’t have chosen a better person to do this with. I see the good in you and how you raise your own and I know my child will be loved ETERNALLY,” she added.

See the photo below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.