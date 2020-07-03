www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday, July 3, 2020 – A team of researchers from the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) have suggested that over 2.6 million Kenyans have coronavirus going by the antibodies test conducted by the institute.

Antibodies are proteins made by the body to attack foreign substances such as viruses and bacteria.

Their presence in blood indicates the individual has ever been infected – even if that person never showed symptoms.

The prevalence of antibodies to the virus ranged from 1.1 percent in blood donated in Uasin Gishu County to 12.4 percent in Nairobi.

The researchers said that they tested blood across the country between April 30 and June 16.

“Antibody testing suggests many more Kenyans have already been exposed to Covid-19 than have been identified by surveillance activities,” part of their report stated.

KEMRI estimates that about 550,000 people in Nairobi and roughly 100,000 in Mombasa, have already contracted and recovered from Covid-19, probably gaining some immunity.

Some could have been infected as early as March because the antibodies can linger in the blood for several months.

The Kenyan DAILY POST