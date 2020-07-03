www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday, July 3, 2020 – Residents of Keyonzo village in Vihiga Sub-County are reeling in shock after a 14-year old boy died whiledemonstrating to his friends how to commit suicide using a rope.

According to the area’s Assistant Chief, Esther Vidijah, the teenager was with his peers when he took a rope to show them how successful suicide missions are done.

Unfortunately, he accidentally got entangled with the rope around his neck and died.

“We have reported an incidence where a 14-year- old boy lost his life after he tried to demonstrate to his friends how people commit suicide.

“Unfortunately, the boy hanged himself in the process of the demonstrations,” said Vidijah.

The administrator further asked parents and guardians to closely monitor their children more so during this difficult time when children are at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The body of the deceased was taken to Vihiga Referral Hospital.

The Kenyan DAILY POST