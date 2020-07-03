www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday July 3, 2020 – Deputy President William Ruto has pledged to support the families of three victims of police brutality and extrajudicial killings in Nandi.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika delivered Ruto’s message at a requiem mass held in Nandi County for the three victims.

Kihika, who is Ruto’s right hand lady, revealed that they had a phone call with the family at the start of the ceremony, where the Deputy President is said to have sent his condolences and pledged his support.

Ruto is also said to have promised to push for justice for the victims, one of whom was a shoe-shiner allegedly shot by a police officer before two more residents of Lessos, Nandi, were killed during protests following the shoe shiner’s death.

“The Deputy President has sent his condolences to the family, and he has promised to fight and push until justice is found for the victims,” she stated.

“He has said he is sorry especially because these men died at the hands of the Government through the police.”

“And we’ve spoken and he agrees it is important to support the family in this time,” she stated.

Leaders who spoke at the ceremony demanded that the officers responsible for the deaths of Lazarus Tirop, Timothy Kipkogei and Cornelius Kipyego be arrested, in addition to the Government compensating the families.

The shoe-shiner was allegedly shot after refusing to part with a bribe after he was found without a mask.

His death triggered a massive uproar and added to a long list of reported extra-judicial killings during the Covid19 period, particularly with enforcement of the curfew and other regulations.

Kihika also referenced the Black Lives Matter protests in the United States, warning the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai of an uprising.

“I want to tell the Police and the IG, get prepared because we shall not sit and watch you do this to our fellow Kenyans.”

“We will set all the police stations in Kenya on fire if that is what we have to do,” she added.

