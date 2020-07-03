www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday July 3, 2020 – At least 3 Cabinet Secretaries could lose their jobs as President Uhuru Kenyatta prepares to assemble what could be his legacy Cabinet.

According to sources, the targeted CSs include Simon Chelugui (Labour and Social Protection), Charles Keter (Energy) and Adan Mohammed (EAC).

The looming shake-up could also affect Ministers from the Head of State’s backyard, Mt Kenya.

President Kenyatta reached out to ODM leader, Raila Odinga, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and ANC leader, Musalia Mudavadi, to propose nominees.

However, Mudavadi seems to be trying to weigh his options on whether to side with Uhuru, Deputy President William Ruto, or forge his own path.

He is the only one among those targeted who is yet to sign a deal with the Head of State or Jubilee Party.

Insiders indicate that Lands CS Farida Karoney and her Trade counterpart, Betty Maina, are likely to keep their jobs.

The reshuffle will trickle down to the Principal Secretaries and will involve portfolio reorganisation.

As Ruto assembles his 2022 dream team, Uhuru is recruiting about 20 senior politicians in an expanded executive who will help him complete his term.

The DP and his allies have changed tune about including an expanded Executive in the BBI report.

More positions will allow him to reach out to other leaders and negotiate cooperation agreements.

“The DP is likely to benefit from an expanded Executive because he will be in a position to reach out to more leaders to build a coalition together and share responsibilities bolstering his State House bid,” Kimilili MP, Didmus Barasa, explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST