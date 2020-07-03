www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday, 03 July 2020 – Meet Mary Chilima, the sexy wife to Malawi Vice President, Saluos Chilima.

Mary is an accomplished entrepreneur and philanthropist and a strong supporter of her husband’s political career.

She was in the frontline when her husband was campaigning with President Lazarus Chakwera.

The pretty woman has stunned Netizens with her beauty and good taste in fashion.

What more can a man ask for with such a beautiful woman in the house?

See photos.