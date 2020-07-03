www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday July 3, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will address the nation on Monday and millions of Kenyans are hoping that the Head of State will end the cessation of movement in Nairobi and Mombasa Counties.

However, a highly placed source said Kenyans should expect only a partial reopening of the economy.

Uhuru has been advised to lift the national curfew to allow a return to a 24 hour economy because this is critical in saving millions of jobs and businesses that are on the line.

Churches and other places of worship will also be reopened but with strict Covid19 containment measures.

Sources said lifting the ban on travel into and out of the Nairobi metropolitan area and Mombasa, which are the epicentres of Covid19, remains one of the most contentious issues.

Cessation of movement into and out of Mandera could be lifted maybe later.

The Kenyan DAILY POST