Friday, 03 July 2020 – 62 year old wealthy action star, Dolph Lundgren, who is in the millionaire’s club, has engaged his 24 year old slay queen lover.

The Swedish actor made the announcement that he was engaged to Norwegian personal trainer, Emma Krokdal, aged 24, on his Instagram page.

He shared photos posing with his youthful lover after engaging her and wrote,

“Something very special happened here in Sweden. D loves E”

Dolph’s lover, Emma, also flaunted the engagement ring on her Instagram page and wrote,

“Pinch Me.”

The newly engaged couple was later spotted running errands in Hollywood together, looking like teenagers in love.

She flaunted the flashy engagement ring to Paparazzis to let the world know that she is taken.

See more photos of the celebrity couple.











