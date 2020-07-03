www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday, July 3, 2020 – NTV news anchor, Ken Mijungu, has left Nation Media Group (NMG) owned TV station, NTV, after he was fired.

The seasoned journalist broke the news on twitter on Friday.

“The axe fell NTV newsroom and I was on its way.”

“7 years in those corridors summed up in a two page letter of termination.”

“We live to fight another day. Thanks to God, He remains the greatest, thank you @ntvkenya for the opportunity and thank you for always staying tuned,” he tweeted.

This comes days after NMG announced plans to lay off a number of employees in a new restructuring move due to dwindling revenues.

In the statement dated July 1st, the Aga Khan owned media house said it was going through hard times due to the effects of Covid19 on the economy.

“In this journey, the Group seeks to be innovative, agile and adaptive with the objective to take up leadership in the mobile publishing landscape In Africa.

“This will include focusing on resourcing people in new areas critical for the Group as it moulds itself to win in the future. Regrettably, this will result in a reduction of our workforce.

“This is an extremely difficult decision in view of the prevailing circumstances,” the statement read in part.

However, were are reliably informed that Mijungu was sacked after he questioned the management over the mass layoffs.

See his tweet below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST