Friday, 03 July 2020 – Nigerian internet fraudster, Hushpuppi, has been handed over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US, after he was arrested in Dubai over fraud related activities.

According to a statement from the bureau, Director of FBI, Christopher Wray, praised the role of Dubai police in arresting Hushpuppi and his partner in crime, Woodberry, and handing them over to the US.

“Director of FBI expressed his thanks for the exceptional efforts (of Dubai Police) in fighting organised cyber crimes and arresting Hushpuppi and Woodbery,” Dubai Police said in the statement.

Hushpuppi and Woodbery were wanted for a series of crimes like money laundering, fraud, hacking of websites and accounts, impersonation, banking fraud etc.

Hushpuppi often splashed photos on his Instagram page flaunting a lavish lifestyle that was funded by his criminal activities.

Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe, is among high end flesh peddlers who used to fly to Dubai to sell sex to him.

This is Hushpuppi for those who don’t know him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST