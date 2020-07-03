www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday, July 3, 2020 – Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika has blasted Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, Ainabkoi MP, William Chepkut, and their Moiben counterpart, Silas Tiren, for attacking Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking on Wednesday when she attended a funeral service for the three men who were brutally killed by police officers in Lessos, Nandi County, over a week ago, Kihika urged the four MPs to reconsider their stand and support Ruto or risk facing the wrath of the electorate.

The fearless Senator noted that it was so awkward for the four to keep straying and fighting the region’s kingpin, William Ruto, who she said was best suited to succeed Uhuru.

She maintained that the four were pursuing their own interests at the expense of their electorate.

Kihika, who is a close friend to the DP, sarcastically asked the four leaders to take off their trousers and give them to other strong women who had stood by Ruto through thick and thin since they had chosen to remain cowards.

“There are some leaders who are meandering around here…the likes of Alfred Keter, William Chepkut, Joshua Kutuny, and Silas Tiren…I want to send you to them, when you see them, tell them there is a woman from Nakuru called ‘Chemalel’…ask them to kindly remove those trousers and give them to us kwa sababu wameshindwa kumsaidia Ruto,” Kihika said amid cheers from mourners.

