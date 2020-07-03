www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday, July 3, 2020 – The China Global Television Network (CGTN)’s Nairobi office has been closed aftersix employees tested positive for coronavirus.

All operations have been suspended – including broadcast for 14 days when the six who were asymptomatic will have to undergo another test as a precaution.

According to reports, all the affected staff are from one department.

This comes at a time when the number of covid-19 cases has been rising by the day.

So far, Kenya has recorded 6,941 positive cases and 152 fatalities.

However, the number of recoveries is also increasing by the day after 20 patients were discharged yesterday bringing the total number of recoveries to 2109

According to a study by Kenya Medical Research institute (KEMRI), about 2.6 million Kenyans may have already contracted the virus and recovered and probably developed immunity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.