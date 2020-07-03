www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday, July 3, 2020 – Media Personality Anita Nderu has lashed out at those Kenyans offended by her raunchy gay themed online cooking show.

The former Capital FM presenter sparked outrage yesterday after she shared the raunchy video aimed at promoting the struggling show.

In the video, Anita featured two gay guests and proceeded to talk about sex.

Following social media outrage, the sassy lass has broken her silence saying that she will not be bullied into silence.

“I will never be bullied into silence. As human beings, we have the right to refuse to be defined by what other people think; rather, we must define ourselves.”

“As people, we should celebrate our differences, encourage authenticity and wonder at the diversity of humanity.”

“We all have a right to love and be loved,” she said.

This comes after the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO, Ezekiel Mutua, castigated Anita’s antics terming them as “a pathetic attempt to promote homosexuality”

Taking to twitter, Mutua wrote:

“Anita Nderu gay show was a pathetic attempt to promote homosexuality in the name of user generated content and freedom of expression.”

“No brand worthy its name should be proud of this madness. It’s laziness of mind and lack of imagination to fall for such a cheap gimmick!”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.