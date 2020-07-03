Friday, 03 July 2020 – A sex starved pastor, who cannot control his sexual thirst and live according to Godly teachings, cursed the day he was born after he was caught pants down and disciplined like a toddler.
The rogue man of God was caught red handed chewing a married woman after being trapped by the cheating woman’s husband, who got wind of the illicit affair between his wife and pastor.
The married woman is a member of the pastor’s church and apart from feeding her with spiritual nourishment, he was also meeting her for secret sex escapades.
The pastor was busted in a lodging eating the forbidden fruit and stripped naked, before being beaten like a squirrel.
