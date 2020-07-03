www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday July 3, 2020 – The independence party, KANU, has hit out at a section of leaders from Rift Valley for constantly insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta and challenged them to quit the Jubilee Coalition.

Speaking on Friday during the party’s NEC meeting at its headquarters in Nairobi, Senate Majority Leader, Samuel Pogishio, told politicians insulting President Uhuru to instead leave Jubilee Coalition if they no longer believe in Uhuru’s leadership.

“If you no longer believe in a leader or party, the best thing is to leave the party not to insult the President,”

“It is embarrassing that leaders from Rift Valley are the ones insulting President Uhuru despite all that he has done for the region,” Poghisio said.

Tiaty MP William Kamket said the dwindling political fortunes of Deputy President William Ruto should not be misconstrued to mean that President Uhuru hates the Kalenjin community.

He slammed Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi, for constantly insulting President Uhuru and spreading lies in the village that the Head of State does not like the Kalenjin community.

He cited Pogishio and Deputy Senate Speaker, Margaret Kamar, as some of the leaders from their community that hold senior positions in Uhuru’s Government and are ready to serve the masses.

“We are equally Kalenjins and will serve the interests of the Kalenjin community just like the likes of Sudi did, we serve the same region and people,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST