Friday, July 3, 2020 – Churchill Show Comedian, Ben Maurice Onyango alias Othuol Othuol, has been diagnosed with an abnormal infection in the brain at KNH.

Othuol was admitted at the referral facility on June 24th, 2020 after fainting at home.

According to Ken Waudo, the chairman of Comedians in Kenya Society, doctors found an abnormal growth in his brain but couldn’t confirm if it’s a tumor or benign.

“The first MRI scan for the hospitalized Comedian Ben Maurice Onyango popularly known as Othuol Othuol results were released and indicate he has an abnormal infection in the brain.”

“The medics told us they could not confirm if it’s a tumor or not.”

“Consequently, this means he will remain under hospital scrutiny for the next 6 weeks as well as under medication as subscribed.”

“Within a period of two weeks from now, he’ll have to undergo another MRI scan if there’s no change,” Waudo said.

The comedian has been in and out of hospitals for the past two years.

In November last year, he was hospitalized after being diagnosed with TB.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.