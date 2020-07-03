www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday, July 3, 2020 – The Nation Media Group (NMG) has kick-started its planned mass layoff of staff as it grapples with dwindling revenue.

The Aga Khan owned media house announced earlier in the week that it was going through a tough time due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing them to restructure their operations.

Several seasoned journalists received their termination letters this morning, Friday 3rd.

Among those sent home are veteran news reporter, Brenda Wanga, Debarl Inea (Anchor) Sharon Baranga (Reporter) Shaban Ulaya (Sports Reporter), Harith Salim (Swahili Anchor), Lillian Kiarie (Business Reporter), Silas Apollo (News Reporter).

Ken Mijungu was the first to announce that he has been fired after he took to twitter to state that the ‘axe has fallen and he is on its way’

He went on to state that his 7 years at Nation Center were summed up in a two page termination letter.

Below are some of the faces you will no longer see on NTV.

The Kenyan DAILY POST