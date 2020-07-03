www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday July 3, 2020 – Gospel singer, Bahati, has announced that he will campaign for Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Bahati made the announcement at Ruto’s home in Karen, as the Deputy President distributed an assortment of equipment to 30 youth and women groups from Embakasi East, Embakasi South, Dagoretti North and Kamukunji.

The event was graced by Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and former Kibra Member of Parliament aspirant, Eluid Owalo, among others.

“I’m really happy to be here, personally I don’t have to say it, Millicent knows the work we did last time, we did over 555 stops in the country.”

“I used to sing until my mouth runs dry and I’m ready to do it again come 2022,” stated the Groove Award winner.

Bahati was instrumental in campaigning for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s second term back in 2017 and was ever-present in Jubilee Party rallies across the country.

Bahati thanked Ruto for remembering musicians during the Covid19 pandemic adding that there are so many talented artists in various estates around Nairobi.

The Gospel artist also explained his outlandish hairstyle that was dyed pink, noting that he is an artist and joked about him seating on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s chair in 2016.

“Don’t mind my hair, it’s part of being an artist, we had to trend with Corona, I was warned not to get close to his Excellency because I will get him up from the seat,” he explained.

Ruto donated car washing machines, water tanks, sound, laundry and catering equipment to the youth to help them set up businesses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST