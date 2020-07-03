www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday, 03 July 2020 – 62 year old action star, Dolph Lundgren, has caused a stir after he engaged his 24 year old lover, Emma Krokdal, a fitness trainer.

Fans are still discussing the age difference between the famous actor and his new lover after she flashed an expensive engagement ring on her Instagram page, announcing that she is off the market.

Emma and Dolph have an age difference of 38 years.

Emma is a very pretty lady with a sexy body like that of an A-list model.

The 62 year old actor is chewing nice goodies.

See her sexy photos.