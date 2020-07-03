www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday, July 3, 2020 – John Orinda, the father to DJ Evolve who was allegedly shot by Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has poured cold water on claims by the media that the controversial lawmaker has not been supporting his son.

Addressing the press on Thursday, the father said that the ODM lawmaker has been in constant communication with the family after the gun drama that saw the DJ become bedridden.

“Vile aliingia kwa nyumba naona iko improvement na iko dawa analetewa, yule anayeleta hizo dawa ni Babu Owino. Nurses wako naye mchana na usiku na hao pia ni Babu Owino aliprovide. Naona kama Babu Owino si mtu mbaya sana ingawa hatujakutana naye tuongee lakini hajapotea,” Orinda said.

The father said the drugs that his son needs at the moment are expensive and the MP can has been catering for them.

This now has put to shame to those Kenyans that are accusing the MP of neglecting the DJ who is currently in a vegetative state.

The Kenyan DAILY POST