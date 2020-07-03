www.mugwenudoctors.com Hello... struggling to get life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal long term disease such as pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, Life Problems such as love, family problem, hardships in business For consultation, Call: +254740637248

Friday, July 3, 2020 – The father of Felix Orinda alias DJ Evolve has defended Embakasi MP, Babu Owino, as Kenyans continue to pile pressure on the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji to take action against the MP for shooting the Disc Jockey.

John Orinda issued a video statement on Thursday calling on the media and the public to let his son be after NTV interviewed him on Tuesday.

He went on to defend Babu Owino saying that the MP is not as bad as he is portrayed to be by the media.

He also revealed that Babu has been in constant communication with the family and has played a key role in ensuring that DJ Evolve fully recovers.

“We have nurses who are attending to him day and night and it is the MP who facilitates them.”

“So mimi naweza sema sio mtu mbaya sana vile watu wanafikiria…ingawa hatujakutana naye tuongee lakini hajapotea,”

“For now all we want is to pray for my son to walk even if not now but someday he will,”

“The MP should also continue supporting us because we don’t have the financial muscle to cater for my son’s bills.”

“I also appeal to the members of the public and especially the media to stop bothering him because it will traumatise him more.”

His statement comes a day after Babu Owino threatened to take legal action against NTV for saying that he shot the DJ.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.