Friday, July 3, 2020 – An outspoken Jubilee party MP has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning to extend his tenure using the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking during a burial in Nandi County on Wednesday, Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, a fierce critic of the Head of State claimed that the President intends to introduce communism in Kenya ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Ngunjiri said Uhuru supports the BBI because it is one way of extending his tenure and kicking out Deputy President William Ruto out of his succession race.

“Uhuru should not cheat you that he wants nothing in the next election.”

“He wants to introduce communism and just like in South Africa create a more powerful position than the Presidency,”

“The president is not satisfied with the nearly two terms he has served.. with Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi here we do not mince our words.. we shoot straight at the hip.”

“I have lived long enough and I do not fear death by telling the truth..,” Ngunjiri said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST