Friday, July 3, 2020 – Sports Cabinet Secretary, Amb. Amina Mohammed, is among 198 new advocates admitted to the bar

The admission ceremony was carried out at the Supreme Court and presided over by Chief Justice David Maraga.

“On the second day of admissions today, I presided over the admission of another 96 advocates, among them CS Amina Mohammed, bringing the total to 198 new members who have joined the Bar. My hearty congratulations” Maraga wrote on tweeter.

On her part, Amb. Amina was delighted but revealed that it has comes 7 years after gazettement.

“I am most grateful to God for this opportunity even though it comes 7 years after gazettement in 2013.

“Thank you to the team for freeing up time for me to finally sign the roll.”











