Friday, 03 July 2020 – Former Milele FM presenter and chairman of the randy ‘Boys Club’, Jalang’o, has signed a deal with Radio Africa Group, less than a month after he was fired from the Kenyatta Family owned radio station during the recent massive lay off exercise.

The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that Mzee Jalas, as he is popularly known, will replace Andrew Kibe on the breakfast show.

Kibe was fired from Kiss 100 a few days ago over gross misconduct but he has been lying to his fans that he resigned.

Jalang’o confirmed that he had inked a deal with Radio Africa Group when he hosted Andrew Kibe on his Youtube show today.

Kamene Goro was also interviewed in the show and she said that she always holds Jalang’o in high regard, adding that she looks forward to co-host the breakfast show together.

Kibe then advised Jalas to always keep Kamene happy as they start to work together.

We understand that Jalang’o will start working at Kiss 100 on Monday July 6th.

The Kenyan DAILY POST